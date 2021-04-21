Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Argus

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

