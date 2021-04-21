Clarus Group Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,403 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 212,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

EPD opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

