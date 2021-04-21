Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,163,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 306,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

