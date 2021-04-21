ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,359,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $3,337,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,918. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

