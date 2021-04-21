CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $207.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.39. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

