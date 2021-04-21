CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy plans to spend $13.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and electric-supply projects during 2021-2025, to achieve the long-term EPS growth target of 7%. Between 2021 and 2025, the company plans to invest around $5.5 billion in its electricity operations. The company is making sustained efforts to expand its renewable portfolio. To this end, it aims to spend $2.4 billion in renewable, during the 2021-2025 period. However, CMS Energy’s consumers have been experiencing a decline in electric deliveries to commercial and industrial customers. Moreover, the company possesses a dismal current ratio of 0.78 as of Dec 31, 2020. CMS Energy also incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation and closure of solid-waste disposal facilities for coal ash. CMS Energy has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.65.

CMS stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,786,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

