Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Raises Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.2729 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has increased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $49.16.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

