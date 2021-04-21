Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys £16,065.50 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) per share, with a total value of £16,065.50 ($20,989.68).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total transaction of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69).

On Wednesday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 160 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, with a total value of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64).

On Wednesday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 168 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) per share, with a total value of £3,956.40 ($5,169.06).

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,469 ($32.26) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,538 ($33.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,354.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,236.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

