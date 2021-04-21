Cocos-BCX Price Tops $0.98 (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Cocos-BCX has a total market cap of $41.30 million and $3.30 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cocos-BCX Coin Profile

Cocos-BCX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX. The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cocos-BCX is medium.com/cocosbcx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Cocos-BCX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cocos-BCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cocos-BCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

