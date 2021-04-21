Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CDE opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

