Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognex stock opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

