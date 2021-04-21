CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0659 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $46.69 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00094675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00670074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.91 or 0.06920049 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

