Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

