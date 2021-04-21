Comparing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solid Biosciences and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Novavax 1 0 6 0 2.71

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 152.55%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $229.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Novavax.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -194.22% -140.40% Novavax -133.10% -1,346.17% -45.85%

Volatility and Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Novavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -1.69 Novavax $18.66 million 826.86 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -36.02

Solid Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Novavax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

