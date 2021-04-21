Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.28. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 113,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.