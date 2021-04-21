ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $60.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.11 million, a PE ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 662,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 49,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

