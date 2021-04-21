ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $48.65 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.