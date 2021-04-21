Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.74. 27,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,248,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $708.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 432.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 256,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

