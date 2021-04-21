Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading 2.9% Higher

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) shares traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as €118.00 ($138.82) and last traded at €117.58 ($138.33). 624,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €114.24 ($134.40).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €115.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €113.02.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

