Contrasting Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) & XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.26%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares and XpresSpa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.69 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand. As of March 31, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide; and wellness centers in 5 domestic airport locations. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

