Contrasting TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) & Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TCR2 Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.29, indicating a potential upside of 89.35%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -35.51% -34.02% Cardiff Oncology -4,990.52% -95.03% -71.77%

Volatility and Risk

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -4.95 Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,216.68 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -2.89

Cardiff Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics. TCR2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. Its product candidates in pipeline focuses on adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma areas. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops therapeutics, such as belinostat (Beleodaq); quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and bortezomib (Velcade) for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

