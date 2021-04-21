Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 73,184 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 273.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTB. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

