Cordant Inc. Invests $223,000 in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.82 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

