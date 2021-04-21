Cordant Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cordant Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $112.80. 16,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,946. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $113.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.