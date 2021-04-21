Cormark Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

FR has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$20.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$9.62 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 149.19.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at C$305,300. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,343,000. Insiders sold a total of 218,833 shares of company stock worth $4,679,602 over the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.