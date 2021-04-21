Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Shares of COST opened at $371.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

