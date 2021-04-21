Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Fastenal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 13.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 24,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,614. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

