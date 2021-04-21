Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $299.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

