Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after buying an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,778. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average of $223.42. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -125.05, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

