Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 327.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. 207,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,567,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.