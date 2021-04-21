Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

GOOG traded down $29.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,264.28. 14,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,873.77. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

