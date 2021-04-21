Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Hits $59,472.51

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 60.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Cream has a total market capitalization of $59,472.51 and $12.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 56.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,027.22 or 1.00090102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00560056 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.00383359 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.92 or 0.00838383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00151252 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

