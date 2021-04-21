Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0013

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Cream has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $58,232.89 and approximately $107.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

