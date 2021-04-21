Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 18,482 Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,976,000.

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

