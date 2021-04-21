Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

