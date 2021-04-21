Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

