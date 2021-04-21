Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 437 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $132.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $135.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.12.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

