Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.