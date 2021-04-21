Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after buying an additional 313,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 40,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.20.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $377.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $241.54 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.62.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

