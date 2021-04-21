Credit Suisse Group Raises Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $52.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BRLXF. CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

