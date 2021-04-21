Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.53. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 45,315 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The business had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,850,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.