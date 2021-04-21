CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.