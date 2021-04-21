Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 963.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Criteo worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.53.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $39.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Criteo’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 over the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

