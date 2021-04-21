Critical Contrast: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get National Bankshares alerts:

This table compares National Bankshares and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 30.34% 8.23% 1.15% The PNC Financial Services Group 38.16% 5.97% 0.69%

Volatility & Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Bankshares and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 The PNC Financial Services Group 1 12 9 0 2.36

National Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $174.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Bankshares pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bankshares and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $53.94 million 4.11 $17.47 million $2.65 13.09 The PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 3.37 $5.37 billion $11.39 15.08

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats National Bankshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 25 full-service offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; payables, receivables, deposit and account, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services; foreign exchange, derivatives, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,162 branches and 8,900 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.