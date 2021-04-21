Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.46.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$16.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.44 and a 52-week high of C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.44%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

