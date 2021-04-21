Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,295.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.