Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $507.71 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $577.06. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.09 and a 200-day moving average of $416.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

