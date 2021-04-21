Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

