Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 11,690 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Vale by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,394,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 867,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of VALE opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

