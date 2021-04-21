Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,584 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,287 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

